The Two New Salik Toll Gates Are NOW Operational

Salik has hit double digits, people so buckle up! Dubai’s Salik toll system just levelled up with the activation of two new gates, bringing the total count from 8 to 10.

Starting November 24, 2024, you’ll spot the new Salik toll gates at Business Bay Crossing on Al Khail Road and Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road

But don’t hit the brakes just yet—this upgrade is not just about tolls; it’s all about smoother, smarter traffic flow. Let’s break it down.

The RTA has big plans for these tolls. Both gates aim to decongest some of the city’s busiest roads and make your commute a little less bumper-to-bumper

The Business Bay crossing gate is the superhero of traffic efficiency. Here’s how it’s changing the game:

Redirects traffic: Guides motorists away from Jebel Ali and onto Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road. Cuts congestion: Promises a 15% reduction on Al Khail Road and a 16% dip on Al Rebat Street. Saves time: Reduces the total travel time on Al Khail Road by 20,000 hours daily. Yes, you read that right—every day! Eases bottlenecks: Financial Centre Street will breathe easier with a 5% drop in traffic.

Al Safa South Gate:

Less right-turn chaos: The number of Sheikh Zayed Road drivers taking the right turn to Al Meydan Street will reduce by 15%. Fewer jams: A whopping 42% decrease in vehicles heading from Al Meydan and Al Safa Streets to Sheikh Zayed Road. Optimized roads: First Al Khail Road and Al Asayel Street will see a smoother flow with a 4% traffic reduction.

Salik gates are here to make your daily drives smarter. While you’ll be parting with a little extra change if these gates are part of your route, you’ll also enjoy shorter travel times and less traffic. So, in the grand scheme of things, it’s all about making Dubai’s roads work better for everyone.

