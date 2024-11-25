The Two New Salik Toll Gates Are NOW Operational

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Salik has hit double digits, people so buckle up! Dubai’s Salik toll system just levelled up with the activation of two new gates, bringing the total count from 8 to 10.
But don’t hit the brakes just yet—this upgrade is not just about tolls; it’s all about smoother, smarter traffic flow. Let’s break it down.
مع بوابتي سالك الجديدتين، وجهاتك أصبحت أقرب! تحسين تدفق حركة المرور أصبح واقعًا، لتجربة تنقل أكثر سلاسة. سواء كنت تتجه إلى قلب المدينة أو شواطئ دبي الساحرة، بوابات سالك تقربك من كل ما تحب. pic.twitter.com/jS1j6mONrH
— Salik (@Salik_ae) November 19, 2024
The Business Bay crossing gate is the superhero of traffic efficiency. Here’s how it’s changing the game:
Al Safa South Gate:
Salik gates are here to make your daily drives smarter. While you’ll be parting with a little extra change if these gates are part of your route, you’ll also enjoy shorter travel times and less traffic. So, in the grand scheme of things, it’s all about making Dubai’s roads work better for everyone.
