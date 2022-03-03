Ukraine Crisis: The UAE Calls All Involved Parties To Exercise Self-Restraint And To De-Escalate Matters

The United Arab Emirates is calling all involved parties to draw an end to the hostilities through diplomacy and dialogue

UAE Ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations and International Geneva organisations, Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Jarman, delivered a speech stating the urgency of de-escalation of matters in Ukraine.

The Ambassador mentioned that the UAE is closely following the ongoing events with “great concern” and is urging all those involved to find a peaceful solution to the crisis. He also emphasized on the need to restore peace, stability and security to further pave the way for reinstating normalcy.

Ambassador Al Jarman highlighted the importance of adhering to the principles of International Humanitarian Law and the Charter of the United Nations to settle the dispute using peaceful solutions while maintaining respect for the sovereignty and the independence of states

The UAE diplomat also stressed on the need to protect civilians and safeguard their access to relief and aid supplies in the conflict zones. The UAE welcomes all diplomatic efforts from the involved parties to conduct negotiations that will provide a peaceful solution to the matter.

