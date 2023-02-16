Dubai’s ‘Big Ben’ Tower Has Actually Been Abandoned For 10 Years But There May Be Plans For Its Revival

The Dubai skyline is iconic and one of the most identifiable in the world. Each tower has a unique feature and a story behind it. Sheikh Zayed Road has some of the most impressive towers in the world like of course, the Burj Khalifa, the Twin Towers and the ‘Big Ben’.

Speaking of Dubai’s Big Ben, there isn’t a lot of information about it. Everyone knows it’s inspired by Big Ben in London except it doesn’t have a clock. But you may have noticed not many people go in and out of that building. Why? Because…

Dubai’s ‘Big Ben’ has actually been abandoned for 10 years

Frankly Magazine exclusively reported and broke the news.

Al Yaqoub Tower, AKA ‘Big Ben’ will be taken over by a UAE bank and given a second chance

Currently, it’s dusty furniture, broken glass chandeliers, forgotten ballrooms and a drained rooftop pool but that could soon change.

The tower was privately owned, reportedly by private investor Daro Saifuddin Yaqoub but according to Frankly Magazine, Commercial Bank International (CBI) seized it.

Yaqoub had spent AED700 million to build the tower and took a mortgage from CBI but when he was unable to pay the remaining AED350 million, the bank seized it in 2013.

There are hundreds of abandoned projects in Dubai from the real estate crash in 2008/9, but the fact that this tower’s ownership today is by CBI bank might mean there’s still hope that it could be finished and opened should they decide to sell. Is there a buyer? I don’t know,”

sources close to the matter said.

